Seattle Mariners' JP Crawford Excels When Bases are Loaded
On Thursday at T-Mobile Park, Seattle Mariners' shortstop JP Crawford hit a 3-run double in the bottom of the seventh to give his team the lead in a 7-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles.
It was an important hit not just for the game, but for a Mariners offense that has struggled to produce base runners and timely hits of late.
It's also not the only time that the eight-year veteran has pulled through for his team with the bases loaded.
According to a tweet from the Mariners PR "X" account, Crawford is 14-for-22 with the bases loaded since 2023 — good for a .636 batting average. His hits include four doubles, three grand slams, a triple and have totaled 37 RBIs.
"We had the right guy up at the plate at the end," Mariners manager Scott Servais said Thursday in a postgame interview. J"P with the bases loaded — works himself into a really good count. No panic, totally under control, puts a good swing on the ball."
Crawford as whole this season is batting .212 with 12 doubles, seven home runs, a triple, 28 RBIs and a .662 OPS.
Crawford's hit was just one part of the most sustained offense Seattle has shown in weeks. Julio Rodriguez hit a double and a home run, Mitch Garver hit a two-run homer and the Mariners had seven hits on Thursday.
Seattle is 48-41 after Thursday's win with a two-game lead in the American League West over the Houston Astros. It will look to get that lead back up and keep momentum in a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays starting at 6:40 p.m. PT on Friday at T-Mobile Park.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS FIND THEIR GROOVE: T-Mobile Park had its firework show on Wednesday, but the Seattle Mariners waited until the Fourth of July was officially here on Thursday to start lighting it up. The Mariners beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-3 on Thursday behind a monster five-run rally in the seventh inning. CLICK HERE
J-ROD GETS IT GOING: The dry spell is officially over in Seattle. Seattle Mariners' star Julio Rodriguez hit a home run on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles. It was Rodriguez's first home run since June 15 against the Texas Rangers. CLICK HERE
SERVAIS ON MARINERS' STRUGGLES: Seattle Mariners' manager Scott Servais expanded on some of main things that have been plaguing his lineup in a pregame interview before Thursday's series finale against the Baltimore Orioles. CLICK HERE
