Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez Finally Hits Home Run on Thursday
SEATTLE — The dry spell is officially over in Seattle. Seattle Mariners' star Julio Rodriguez hit a home run on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles. It was Rodriguez's first home run since June 15 against the Texas Rangers.
Rodriguez's homer came in the bottom of the fifth and went 428 feet to left-center field. It also put the Mariners on the board. At the time, they trailed 2-1.
Rodriguez's home run upped his total to eight on the season to go with 30 RBI and a .246 batting average.
Rodriguez's long ball was also the spark to get the rest of Seattle's offense going.
Three consecutive Mariners got on base after Rodriguez's home run. Ty France singled, Josh Rojas singled and Mitch Haniger walked. Seattle only mustered one more run out of the inning, but it was the longest sustained offense the Mariners have had in several games.
Rodriguez picked up where he left off in his next at-bat in the bottom of the seventh. He hit a lead-off double, his seventh of the year. A couple at-bats later, he stole third base. This kicked off another inning which Seattle loaded the bases. JP Crawford capitalized and hit a three-run double to the center field wall to put the Mariners up 5-2. Mitch Garver followed with a home run.
