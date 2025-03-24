Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez Makes Grand Slam History This Spring Training
The Seattle Mariners beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-6 on Sunday in the penultimate game of the Cactus League season.
The Mariners will finish out the spring on Monday against the San Diego Padres before returning north to open up the regular season on Thursday night against the Athletics.
In the win, Julio Rodriguez provided the big blast for the M's, hitting a grand slam. The 24-year-old Rodriguez is hitting .222 (10-for-45) this spring with five homers and a whopping 20 RBIs. He has two grand slams, making some spring training history in that department, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
JULIOOO
He’s the 6th player in the last 20 seasons with 2 grand slams in a single spring training, joining:
2021 Bobby Dalbec
2018 Yan Gomes
2017 Albert Almora Jr.
2017 Stephen Cardullo
2011 Alex Liddi
Spring training numbers aren't necessarily indicative of looming regular season success, but this is certainly good to see for Rodriguez. The Mariners have been committed to giving him more plate appearances this spring with the hope that he'll get off to a better start this season.
Though he hit .267 last April, Rodriguez had just one home run, and he had just four total through May. The Mariners, desperate for offensive improvement, could use this kind of power surge early in the campaign.
Seattle went 85-77 last year, missing the playoffs by one game for the second consecutive season. The Mariners and A's will play at 7:10 p.m. PT on Thursday, with Logan Gilbert (SEA) getting the ball against Luis Severino (ATH).
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he reacts to the Buster Olney interview from Thursday. Why are some people so down on Rowdy Tellez being a member of the M's, and can the Nintendo partnership help the Mariners get back into the Japanese market? CLICK HERE:
GREAT STORY on ROWDY: Buster Olney of ESPN shared a great story on Rowdy Tellez, who appears primed to make the M's roster for Opening Day. CLICK HERE:
HUGE RELIEF FOR ROBLES: Victor Robles, hit by a pitch on Saturday, has negative X-rays on his hand. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.