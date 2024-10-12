Seattle Mariners Keep Limited Company in Embarrassing Baseball History
On Friday, the San Diego Padres were beaten by the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the National League Division Series. That ends the Padres season, which is disappointing considering that they had a 2-1 series lead over their division rivals.
Furthermore, it keeps the Padres in a very small and limited club of teams that have never won the World Series. San Diego did get to the World Series back in 1984 and 1998, losing both times.
San Diego is one of just five teams to never win the World Series, joining the Colorado Rockies, Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers and yes, the Seattle Mariners.
Even worse for Seattle is that they are the only team on this list to have never even appeared in the World Series. Milwaukee got there in 1982, Tampa Bay has been there twice, and Colorado got there in 2007.
The closest that the Mariners have come is three different appearances in the ALCS. The 1995 Mariners were beaten by the Cleveland Indians, while the 2000 and 2001 Mariners were beaten by the New York Yankees.
The Mariners famously didn't make the playoffs from 2002-2022, and then haven't made it again since re-appearing in 2022.
As they hit this offseason, they have several questions to answer including how to go about navigating payroll and how to upgrade several positions. The M's could stand to upgrade at first base, second base and third base. They also need extra help in the bullpen.
The M's went 85-77 this past season.
