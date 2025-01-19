Seattle Mariners Legend Jamie Moyer Tells Awesome Story About Ichiro as Hall of Fame Looms
Tuesday night will be a very special one for the Seattle Mariners and their fans. That will mark the day that M's legend Ichiro Suzuki learns that he will get into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown later this summer.
So far, Ichiro is on 100 percent of ballots, and he may end up being the second player to get in unanimously, joining Mariano Rivera. Ichiro will be the third player to don an M's cap in Cooperstown, joining Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez.
In advance of the Hall of Fame announcement, we are hearing all kinds of great stories on Ichiro, including this one from M's Hall of Famer Jamie Moyer, who told MLB Network Radio about Ichiro's bat control and sneaky power.
I saw him hit six balls in a row off the glass of the Hit it Here Cafe."
Ichiro Suzuki. Soon-to-be Hall of Famer and the definition of sneaky power.
One of the best all-around players in baseball history, Ichiro spent 28 years as a professional player between the United States and Japan. Over nine seasons, Ichiro hit .353 in Japan, stealing 199 career bases and amassing 1,278 total hits.
He came to the United States in 2001 and promptly took the major leagues by storm, winning the Rookie of the Year and the American League MVP that season. He helped the Mariners win 116 games in that 2001 season, an American League record. They advanced to the ALCS.
He was a two-time batting champion, a 10-time Gold Glover, a 10-time All-Star and a three-time Silver Slugger.
As for Moyer, he played 25 years in the big leagues with the Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles, Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals. He pitched until the age of 49, retiring after the 2012 season. He spent 11 years with the Mariners, winning 145 games and helping the team to the ALCS in both 2000 and 2001.
He made the All-Star team in 2001.
