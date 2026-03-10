Cal Raleigh, Dan Wilson Defuse Mariners’ Randy Arozarena WBC Drama

A handshake that did not happen between Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena during Team USA’s 5-3 win over Mexico on Monday night somehow turned into the kind of clip that immediately lights up timelines and makes everybody start wondering whether the Mariners have an actual clubhouse issue brewing. And honestly, this is probably one of those moments that looks a lot hotter from the outside than it actually is on the inside.

That certainly seemed to be Dan Wilson’s read on it. Speaking Tuesday from Mariners camp in Peoria, Wilson did exactly what a manager should do here. He did not feed the drama. He did not pretend the moment never happened. He also did not sound remotely worried that one awkward WBC exchange is about to create some lasting tension between two of the most important personalities on Seattle’s roster.

Mariners’ Dan Wilson Has Reassuring Read On Raleigh-Arozarena WBC Controversy

As Adam Jude of The Seattle Times relayed, Wilson made it pretty clear he sees this for what it likely is: a competitive moment between two intensely wired players, not some looming Mariners problem:

Dan Wilson said this morning he’s “not concerned” about this and plans to connect with both Arozarena and Raleigh today. https://t.co/3xfUU541Kf — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) March 10, 2026

“I think these guys are incredible athletes because of their competitiveness, and that’s where they’re at and that’s why they’ve gotten to the level that they’ve gotten,” Wilson said. But the bigger point, and the one Mariners fans should probably care about most, was what he said next. “I also know that our team loves each other deeply,” Wilson added. “That’s one of the key ingredients we have in that clubhouse is how much they love each other. And so I don’t anticipate this being any bit of an issue.”

That is the correct response. Because if we are being real, the most telling thing here is not that Arozarena had some postgame edge to his comments. It is that Wilson immediately framed the situation through the lens of competitiveness and mutual respect rather than conflict. Managers usually know when something has real potential to linger. Wilson does not sound like a guy preparing for damage control. He sounds like someone who knows his team.

And this does track with what we know about both players. Raleigh is intense. Arozarena is intense in a louder, more theatrical kind of way. Put those two in a WBC environment, where national pride and adrenaline are doing their thing, and of course something a little awkward or chippy can happen. That does not mean the Mariners are suddenly dragging some unresolved feud back to Seattle.

If anything, this feels like the sort of moment people are trying a little too hard to force into a bigger story. Arozarena’s postgame comments, as Stecker noted from the Our Esquina interview, were difficult to fully pin down in tone, but we’ve already made our stance clear on that front: this looked like a bit. More specifically, it looked like Randy doing what Randy does best — leaning into the cameras, turning up the drama, and making sure the moment had a little extra life to it. With him, that kind of showmanship is never exactly off the table.

The Mariners do not need everybody to be soft and smiling through every competitive moment. They need players who care, players who have edge, and players who can leave that edge where it belongs once the game is over. Wilson seems confident Raleigh and Arozarena can do exactly that.

If there was any doubt about where this was headed, Raleigh pretty much erased it. As Ryan Divish shared, Raleigh said via FaceTime, “There’s no beef with Randy. I love him. He’s my brother.” That does not sound like a player trying to downplay some real clubhouse fracture. It sounds like exactly what Dan Wilson was talking about earlier in the day — a competitive moment that looked louder from the outside than it ever felt on the inside.