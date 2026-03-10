One Forgotten Mariners Competition Is Suddenly Worth Watching Closely

The Mariners do not have many real spring mysteries left, which is exactly why this one matters. When a roster is mostly settled, the few unresolved spots tend to get brushed aside as housekeeping. Seattle’s backup catcher battle has turned into the club’s one legitimate position fight, and Cal Raleigh leaving for Team USA gave it a much clearer stage. Daniel Kramer recently pointed to this WBC stretch as a meaningful window for both Mitch Garver and Andrew Knizner, with the decision likely hinging less on offense and more on trust with the pitching staff.

Garver still feels like the more interesting name here, even after everything that happened the last two years. We don’t necessarily need a refresher on how frustrating Garver’s Seattle run was at the plate. Over 201 games with the Mariners in 2024 and 2025, he hit just .187 with a .632 OPS, and the club declined his mutual option after last season, paying the $1 million buyout instead of bringing him back on that original deal.

Mariners’ Backup Catcher Battle Behind Cal Raleigh Is Heating Up

He only circled back this spring on a Minor League contract that would pay him $2.25 million if he reaches the big league roster. On paper, that makes him feel like the long shot. But he still might have the cleanest path because he already knows the staff, the environment, and the expectations.

"It was a strange offseason. I was fortunate to have Cal reach out to me."



Mitch Garver credits a call from Cal Raleigh for helping finalize his deal with the Mariners. pic.twitter.com/9bb9BnmPE5 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 22, 2026

For a team built around pitching, the backup catcher job is about who the pitchers want back there when Raleigh needs a day off. Garver, for all of his flaws, has a built-in advantage there because he has already lived inside this operation.

But Knizner is not just camp filler either, and that makes this battle more than a formality. Seattle signed him to a one-year Major League deal in December, and unlike Garver, his money is guaranteed. He has appeared in parts of seven big league seasons, hit a career-best 10 homers in 2023, and the Mariners’ own release highlighted that he did not allow a passed ball in 234 innings behind the plate for the Giants in 2025. He is the cleaner traditional backup profile: steadier defender and less baggage attached to the role.

Andrew Knizner - San Francisco Giants (1)

pic.twitter.com/JYouY1x1E6 — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) June 14, 2025

If Seattle values comfort and continuity most, Garver probably has the edge. If it wants to simplify the roster math and lean into a more conventional backup, Knizner is sitting right there. Either way, this is no longer background noise. It’s one of the few spring decisions that could actually affect how stable the Mariners feel once the games start counting.