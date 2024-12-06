Seattle Mariners Legend Randy Johnson Goes Viral on "X" Thanks to Pitching Ninja
Rob Friedman, AKA "Pitching Ninja" spent part of his morning on Friday posting about former Seattle Mariners star Randy Johnson. No matter the reason, it's always nice to see 'The Big Unit' grace our social media channels.
Check out some of the footage below:
And this one:
Side note, can the Mariners bring back the teal hat? They have the navy hat with the teal bill now, but they haven't worn a teal lid since the 1990s -- looking good!
One of the best and most intimidating pitchers in baseball history, Johnson is one of the largest figures in team history.
Johnson spent parts of eight seasons with the Mariners, going 130-74 in that time. He won the Cy Young Award in 1995 when he went 18-2. All in all, Johnson was a five-time Cy Young winner. He was a 10-time All-Star and a 2001 World Series champion. He went into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015. He is also a member of the Mariners Hall of Fame. He spent 22 years in the big leagues with the Mariners, Montreal Expos, Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks, San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees.
Joining Johnson in Mariners lore is former ace Felix Hernandez, who is up for election into the Baseball Hall of Fame this January. Hernandez is a former Cy Young winner himself who had one of the best changeups in recent memory. He threw a perfect game for the Mariners, while Johnson "only" threw a no-hitter for the M's back in 1990.
