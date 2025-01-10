Seattle Mariners Legends Ken Griffey Jr. and Alex Rodriguez Link Up at NBA Game
For Seattle Mariners fans of a certain age, Thursday night was a special one. That's because franchise legends Ken Griffey Jr. and Alex Rodriguez were spotted together at an NBA game in Orlando, with the Magic posting a photo of the two on "X." The two are rarely spotted together.
The Magic lost against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who Rodriguez is a part-owner of.
Drafted No. 1 overall in the 1993 MLB Draft, Rodriguez made his debut with the Mariners in 1994, staying through the 2000 season. He made the All-Star team four times with the Mariners and won a batting title in 1996. He also hit 42 homers and stole 46 bases in an incredible 1999 season. He helped the Mariners to the playoffs in the 1995, 1997 and 2000 seasons. The M's got to the ALCS in that 2000 season, taking the New York Yankees to six games. He also played for the Yankees and Texas Rangers.
As for Griffey Jr., he is one of the best players in baseball history. Also a former No. 1 overall pick, he's a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The most popular player of his era, he hit 630 career home runs. He spent parts of 13 years with the M's.
The period in which Griffey Jr. and Rodriguez overlapped in Seattle is one of the most special eras in team history. The 1996-1999 Mariners saw the duo become arguably the best in baseball. Griffey Jr. led the American League in home runs each year from 1997-1999 while Rodriguez hit 42 home runs in both 1998 and 1999.
