Seattle Mariners Linked to Three Low-Cost Infielders at Outset of Offseason
The Seattle Mariners have massive questions in the infield at the outset of this offseason.
At first base, do they give Luke Raley the job full-time? Do they spend big on someone like Pete Alonso and keep Raley as a utility guy? Do they give the job to Raley and platoon him with Tyler Locklear? Could they bring back Justin Turner?
At second base, will they exercise the option on Jorge Polanco? And if they don't, is the job going to Ryan Bliss? Top prospect Cole Young? Or are they signing or trading for another outside answer?
Questions also surround JP Crawford at shortstop and how the team plans to handle third base moving forward. Josh Rojas played well defensively but struggled offensively. Do they look to platoon him again this year? Or do they move on entirely?
Those are all questions for President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto to answer, but this week, MLBTradeRumors took a look at a few options on the infield for the M's:
A versatile, right-handed-hitting option to pair with Rojas in a limited role that could be prudent. Names like Kyle Farmer, Thairo Estrada,and Brandon Drury will all be free agents available on low-cost one-year deals.
Mariners fans will likely be upset at the idea of low-cost options because the fanbase is clamoring for ownership to spend more money, but each of these players could bring something to Seattle, especially on a limited basis.
The 34-year-old Farmer hit .214 for the Twins this season in 215 at-bats. He's an eight-year veteran who has played with the Cincinnati Reds, Twins and Dodgers. He hit 16 home runs back in 2021.
As for Estrada, he's now 28 years old. He hit .217 this season with nine home runs. He's played for the Yankees and the San Francisco Giants.
Finally, Drury is 32 years old and just wrapped up his 10th big league season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays, Yankees, New York Mets, Reds, San Diego Padres and Angels. He hit .169 this year but is a .245 hitter lifetime. He had 28 home runs back in 2022.
