Seattle Mariners Lose Promising Bullpen Arm in Trade with San Francisco Giants
Moments after they beat the Houston Astros on Sunday afternoon, the Seattle Mariners swung a trade with the San Francisco Giants.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
The @Mariners have traded RHP Mike Baumann to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for cash considerations.
Baumann was just designated for assignment by the M's in the wake of Gabe Speier's activation from the injured list. He had been acquired by the Mariners after being DFA'd earlier this year by the Baltimore Orioles.
It's a tough break for Baumann to need to find his third organization of the year, but it's also a tough break for the Mariners. Major League bullpen help is tough to come by and Baumann possesses an upper-90s fastball and a good offspeed repertoire. The Mariners likely would have preferred trying to retain him, but weren't able to sneak him through waivers.
The 28-year-old Baumann is 3-0 this season across both teams and he's 15-5 for his career with a 4.57 ERA.
With Seattle specifically, he was 2-0 with a 5.51 ERA in 18 games.
By getting Speier back the Mariners bullpen is at this year's version of full strength, but the argument can be made that they certainly need another arm at the looming trade deadline.
The current 'pen includes Andres Munoz, Trent Thornton, Ryne Stanek, Gregory Santos, Speier, Tayler Saucedo, Austin Voth and Collin Snider.
Top bullpen arm Matt Brash is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery this spring.
The Mariners are 53-48 on the season and in a virtual tie with the Astros in the American League West. They'll play the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.
