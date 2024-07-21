Mariners Get Good Initial Report on Injury to Star OF Julio Rodriguez
The Seattle Mariners have gotten a good initial injury report on superstar outfielder Julio Rodriguez.
After leaving Sunday's game in the sixth inning, X-Rays came back negative on Rodriguez's ankle. For now, he is listed as day-to-day, per King 5 Sports. They added that the Mariners will hope to know more on Monday before the series opener with the Los Angeles Angels.
Rodriguez injured the ankle crashing into the wall trying to rob Yordan Alvarez of an extra-base hit. Rodriguez appeared to make the play but as he went down in pain, the ball jarred loose.
The Mariners were able to hold onto win the game, 6-4, and salvage game three of the three-game set. They are now 53-48 on the year and are in a virtual tie with the Astros for first place in the American League West.
Though Rodriguez hasn't had a great year by his standards, any serious injury to him would be catastrophic for the M's and their playoff hopes. He's hitting .263 for the season with 11 homers, 37 RBI and 18 stolen bases. If he stays healthy the rest of the way, there's still a solid chance that he hits the 20 homer plateau before the end of the season. Twenty stolen bases also seems likely.
In his absence, Victor Robles played centerfield and it wouldn't be shocking to see Rodriguez sit the series opener on Monday night against the Angels. If that happens, expect to see Robles and Luke Raley in the outfield, with either Mitch Haniger or Dylan Moore.
