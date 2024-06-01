Mariners Lose Valuable Lefty Reliever to Injured List, Recall Righty From Triple-A
The Seattle Mariners have lost valuable lefty reliever Gabe Speier to the injured list, according to a report from Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Injury update: Gabe Speier is heading to the 15-day IL with a left rotator cuff strain (retroactive to May 30) … In a corresponding move, Collin Snider had been recalled to Triple-A Tacoma.
Though Speier has slumped to an 0-2 record with a 6.06 ERA this season, he is one of the most called upon relievers for manager Scott Servais. He's appeared in 22 games this season and has thrown 16.1 innings, striking out 22.
However, despite his struggles, he's coming off two excellent appearances this past week against the Houston Astros. He threw 1.2 scoreless innings over two appearances as the M's took three of four from the division rivals.
The 29-year-old California native is in his sixth year in the big leagues with the Kansas City Royals and Mariners. It's his second year with Seattle, having gone 2-2 with a 3.79 ERA in 69 games a season ago.
Lifetime, he's 2-6 with a 4.14 ERA.
As for Snider, he's made three appearances for the Mariners this year, pitching to a 6.00 ERA. Brought in this offseason, he's a three-year major league veteran. He's also pitched for both the Royals and Mariners.
After losing Speier, the Mariners now have Kirby Snead and Tayler Saucedo as the lone lefties in the bullpen.
Seattle is 32-27 on the year and will take on the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday afternoon at 4:15 p.m. ET.
