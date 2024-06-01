Mariners' Young Righty Joins Elite Names in Team History with Great Start on Friday
After another dominant start on Friday night, Seattle Mariners' young right-hander Bryan Woo has joined a very special group in team history.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Bryan Woo is the 5th pitcher in history to post a 1.30 ERA-or-better over his first 5 starts of a season:
Bryan Woo-2024 (1.30 ERA)
Bryce Miller-2023 (1.15 ERA)
Logan Gilbert-2022 (0.64 ERA)
Doug Fister-2010 (1.29 ERA)
Randy Johnson-1995 (0.92 ERA)
Considering that Randy Johnson is one of the best pitchers in baseball history, and a team Hall of Famer, it's incredible for Woo to be mentioned alongside him. It's also noteworthy that Felix Hernandez, another team Hall of Famer, never accomplished this.
Woo got a no-decision on Friday despite throwing 6.0 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels. He allowed just three hits and no walks while striking out two. He's 2-0 this season with the 1.30 ERA. He was reportedly dealing with some "arm stuff" earlier in the week, which is why he was pulled after just 66 pitches. The team is doing all they can to keep Woo healthy after he missed time earlier this season (and last year) with elbow inflammation.
Woo featured a good sinker again on Friday night, as that has become his predominant pitch.
The Mariners beat the Angels, 5-4, to move to 32-27. The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. PT and the game will be televised nationally on FOX.
Miller will get the start for the M's. He's 4-5 this season with a 3.48 ERA. He'll be opposed by lefty Reid Detmers, who is 3-5 with a 5.76 ERA for the Halos.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) Former Mariners' slugger becomes available but reunion doesn't make sense