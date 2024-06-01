Mariners' Young Righty Joins Elite Names in Team History with Great Start on Friday

Bryan Woo is the 5th pitcher in @Mariners history to post a 1.30 ERA-or-better over his first 5 starts of a season:



🔹Bryan Woo-2024 (1.30 ERA)

🔹Bryce Miller-2023 (1.15 ERA)

🔹Logan Gilbert-2022 (0.64 ERA)

🔹Doug Fister-2010 (1.29 ERA)

🔹Randy Johnson-1995 (0.92 ERA)