Mariners Making Interesting Decision with Talented Rookie
On Monday, the Seattle Mariners re-instated second baseman Jorge Polanco from the injured list and sent down top prospect Tyler Locklear.
As a result, the M's kept infielder Ryan Bliss, also a second baseman. With Polanco expected to gobble up most of the innings at second base, the M's are now looking at creative ways to get Bliss in the lineup, including playing him in the outfield.
Per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times:
Ryan Bliss is working on getting reads off the bat on fly balls to left field during BP. He is going to go start working there some before games to get comfortable enough to play left if needed.
There are questions about Bliss's arm strength but he certainly has the speed to cover ground in left. In addition to him, the M's have Luke Raley, Dylan Moore and Victor Robles who can all play left field as well.
Bliss earned his roster spot by providing some pop in the lineup. The diminutive righty is ranked as the M's No. 10 overall prospect (by MLB.com) and has hit .265 through his first 49 major league at-bats. He's got 13 hits, including one homer, three doubles and a triple. For a team as offensively-starved as the Mariners are, that ability to drive the ball is critical. Bliss will undoubtedly serve as a pinch-hitter in certain spots and will also still probably draw starts against left-handed pitchers.
The Mariners enter play on Tuesday at 45-36 on the year. They lost 4-3 to the Rays on Monday night and the two teams will play again on Tuesday at 3:50 p.m. PT.
