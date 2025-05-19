Seattle Mariners' Manager Delivers Good News on the Injury Front For Jorge Polanco
The Seattle Mariners beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 on Sunday afternoon at Petco Park, finishing off a three-game sweep of their National League rivals.
The win moved the Mariners to 26-19 and keeps them in first place in the American League West. The loss dropped the Padres to 27-18.
Seattle got solid offensive contributions throughout the lineup as Randy Arozarena hit a home run, Rowdy Tellez hit a double and Mitch Garver went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Leody Taveras, Miles Mastrobuoni, Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez also chipped in with RBIs.
One guy that didn't contribute? Jorge Polanco, who sat out the series finale. It's become normal this season to see Polanco sit against left-handed pitchers while he has dealt with an oblique issue, but it was jarring to see him not play on Sunday against right-hander Michael King.
However, according to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, it was just a regular rest day for the powerful slugger.
Designated hitter Jorge Polanco was not in the lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Padres. Wilson said it was simply a regular day off for Polanco, who has been managing a mild oblique strain early this season.
Though he's cooled down considerably from his hot start, Polanco is still putting together a solid bounceback season. He's hitting .313 with 10 homers, 29 RBIs and a .986 OPS, doing all that while battling the oblique issue and playing on a surgically-repaired knee.
The Mariners will play again on Monday afternoon against the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is set for 4:40 p.m. PT.
