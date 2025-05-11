Seattle Mariners Manager Discusses Impact of Latest Roster Addition
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners most recent addition to the roster has already made an impact three games into his tenure with the team.
The Mariners claimed 2023 World Series champion Leody Taveras off waivers from the Texas Rangers on May 6. Entering Sunday, Taveras has played three games for Seattle and has been featured heavily on the stat sheet.
Taveras has gone 3-for-11 with a run scored, a double and three RBIs in those contests. He has an RBI in each one of his games played for the Mariners.
"(Taveras) has made a nice impression here very quickly, very early and has swung the bat well ... and played good defense," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. "... What he brings, I think, on both sides of the ball is pretty good. And it's been great so far to have that impact early with your team. ... It's been what we expected in some ways."
Taveras' offensive impact has been evident through his first three games with the team. But his impact defensively has been more critical.
Two starting Mariners outfielders, Victor Robles and Luke Raley, are both on the injured list, with Robles expected to be out until at least the All-Star break.
According to a note shared by ROOT Sports on Saturday's broadcast, Taveras became the first American League right fielder to have six put-outs in the first three innings of a game since the Minnesota Twins' Tom Brunansky in a game against (coincidentally), Toronto on Sept. 29, 1982. His defense is one of his strengths.
Taveras has played center field almost the entirety of his career with Texas. But he's acclimated well to right field.
"We knew he had a good throwing arm. And defensively is a very solid outfielder. ... He is very solid no matter where he plays out there."
Taveras' familiarity with Seattle has helped him become acclimated in his new environment. He played his entire career with the Rangers before being waived, and he knows the Mariners well due to both clubs playing in the American League West. He also has a former Texas teammate in Seattle's clubhouse.
"I think it definitely does ease the transition," Wilson said. "Mitch Garver is a teammate of his from not too long ago, so that has helped breed some more familiarity, as well. Baseball can be a small community, especially among the players. ... The familiarity is huge but just the way he plays, the way he approaches the game is so similar to a lot of the guys that we have. And that's really led to him coming into the fold quickly."
It's still yet to be seen how the Mariners plan on handling the outfield when Robles and Raley return. Taveras is also under team control through 2027. Whatever the plan is, Taveras' early performances has helped fill the void left by Robles and Raley's injuries.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS NINE-SERIES WIN STREAK SNAPPED IN 6-3 LOSS TO BLUE JAYS: The Mariners failed to keep their hopes of 10 consecutive series wins alive despite an early multi-run lead against the Blue Jays on Saturday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS MANAGER DISCUSSES TEAM'S FLUID APPROACH TO SECOND BASE: The Mariners have had a by-committee approach to second base during their nine-series win streak. CLICK HERE
RANDY AROZARENA CLOSING IN ON FORMER ALL-STAR IN RECENT TEAM HISTORY: Randy Arozarena is approaching the longest on-base streak in the last nine years of team history. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.