Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson Has High Praise For Rotation Heading into 2025
The strength of the Seattle Mariners in 2024 was undoubtedly the starting pitching. And that will likely continue to be the case in 2025.
Even if the Mariners lineup ends up better than it was last season, the strength of the club will lie in a staff that was arguably the best in the major leagues in 2024. And that reality isn't lost on media, fans or Seattle manager Dan Wilson.
Wilson made an appearance last week on the Wyman & Bob Show on Seattle Sports 710 and was asked about the urgency to make the playoffs and take advantage of a pitching rotation that, on top of being elite, is also cheap and under team control for several years.
Wilson complimented the rotation while also clarifying that the pressure to make the playoffs is more due to the team having a desire to return:
"I love our pitching group, there's no doubt about it," Wilson said. "Anytime you pencil in one of these five guys, you know you got a chance to win that game that night. And they've shown that over the course of the last couple years. And it is a dominant pitching staff, you love them. I don't know if that's the urgency as it is more than just wanting to see the Mariners again in that postseason, getting to a World Series here in Seattle. That to me is where the urgency lies. And wanting to bring that and hopefully have a part in bringing that to Seattle, that's where the urgency is. This is a game where players do come and go, that's just the reality of it. But to me, the urgency is getting a team out there that can do that. And we haven't done it in a couple of years now. And I think we need to get back to that postseason where we belong, and that's where I'm drawing the urgency from, for sure."
Wilson managed the final 34 games of the 2024 season after taking over for Scott Servais. He helped lead the squad to a 21-13 record in that time. The Mariners ended up missing out on the playoffs by one game after having a 10.0 game division lead in June.
Wilson will oversee his first Spring Training when pitchers and catchers report to camp on Feb. 12. And if Wilson's stint to end 2024 is any indication, then Seattle will have a good chance to return to the postseason in 2025.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS PITCHER GEORGE KIRBY HAS BEEN DOMINANT AGAINST RIVAL HITTER: According to a graphic shared on social media, George Kirby is yet to surrender a hit to one of the better hitters on the Texas Rangers. CLICK HERE
REPORTER EXPLAINS JORGE POLANCO'S MOVE TO THIRD BASE: Seattle Mariners reporter Shannon Drayer explained why the 12th-year infielder will be moving to the hot corner. CLICK HERE
UNDER THE RADAR RELIEVER COULD TAKE MASSIVE LEAP IN 2025: Colby Patnode of the Locked on Mariners podcast was extremely high on Eduard Bazardo taking a step forward in 2025. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.