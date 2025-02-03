Seattle Mariners Starter George Kirby Has Been Dominant Against Rival Hitter
The Seattle Mariners pitchers and catchers are set to report to Spring Training in roughly a week and a half on Feb. 13. And the Mariners pitching rotation will be preparing for an encore to what was an elite 2024.
Seattle's rotation was the only one in the majors that had four pitchers start 30 or more games and led the league in overall quality starts.
The Mariners pitching staff was one of the best in the league despite being in a division with several prolific hitters. And one hurler will go into 2025 hoping to continue a string of success against one of the best batters in the American League West.
George Kirby is one of the best command pitchers in the majors and made the All-Star Game in 2023. And he's also been dominant against a rival player on the Texas Rangers.
According to a graphic shared by BrooksGate on "X" (formerly known as Twitter), Texas shortstop Corey Seager is 0-12 in career at-bats against Kirby.
Seager is one of the best hitters on the Rangers. In 2024, he hit .278 with 30 home runs and 74 RBIs in 123 games played. In 2024, Seager averaged .327 with 33 homers and 96 RBIs in 119 games.
Kirby has pitched well against Texas in general since he came into the league. In nine starts, Kirby has a 1.15 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 54.2 innings pitched to go with a 7-0 record.
Kirby will be a middle-rotation starter for Seattle in 2025. And the Mariners will benefit greatly if Kirby is able to continue to get the better of Seager and the Rangers.
