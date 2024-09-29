Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson Talks About Season's Final Game
SEATTLE — The last month of the season has been one of the more eventful ones in the Seattle Mariners history.
Fresh off a disastrous road trip, the Mariners fired nine-year manager Scott Servais on Aug. 22 and hired former franchise catcher, commentator and occasional minor league coach Dan Wilson to replace him.
Seattle played well under Wilson and 20-13 since he took over as manager — tied for the sixth-best record in the MLB.
Unfortunately, it was too late in the season and the Mariners fell too far behind in the American League West and the Wild Card to make the playoffs.
Even with the postseason out of the cards for Seattle, it's played well in the final series of the season.
The Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 2-0 on Friday and 7-6 in extra innings on Saturday.
Wilson talked about the season ending before Game 162 of the year on Sunday.
"I think when you look at (Saturday) night's game — kind of epitomizes what's happened here over the last 30 days," Wilson said. "Back-and-forth, a lot of tight situations. ... (This group) has a lot of fight in them. A lot of fight. We've seen a lot of that. It's in each and every one of these guys and it's shown up a lot here in the stretch. We pushed hard. We pushed really hard to get to the postseason, came up short. It stings. It stings a lot. That can prove as a motivator too, going forward.
" ... When you grind together like these guys have for 162 games, there's a special feeling of family in the clubhouse. And when it comes down to the day where you're all going to be separated, it's hard. But I know these guys are committed to finishing this thing strong. We saw a great example of that (Saturday) night. And I don't think there's going to be anything different today."
It's been an eventful season for Seattle. Not always in the best way. And if the team can't end the year with a playoff berth, it at least can end it with a win.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
DIPOTO COMMENTS ON NOTION OF TRADING A STARTING PITCHER: With the 2025 offseason looming, Seattle Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto doesn't seem to keen on breaking up the league's best starting pitching rotation. CLICK HERE
TURNER WALKS OFF ATHLETICS: Justin Turner made the most of his one at-bat and walked-off to the Oakland Athletics to give the Seattle Mariners a 7-6 win in extra innings on Saturday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PRESIDENT OF BASEBALL OPERATIONS COMMENDS OUTFIELD: Seattle Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto spoke about the upcoming offseason, but offered a vote of confidence on the outfield. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady