Former Seattle Mariners Outfielder Mike Cameron Honors Late Announcer Bob Uecker
The baseball world lost one of the most legendary and longest-tenured announcers in the game of baseball when Bob Uecker died on Jan. 16 at the age of 90.
Uecker was in the Milwaukee Brewers broadcast booth for over 50 years from 1971-2024. Uecker was called some of the most iconic moments of the franchise, including the club's lone World Series berth in 1982.
Uecker's announcing crossed into mainstream entertainment when he had the role as the Cleveland Indians broadcaster Harry Doyle in the Major League films.
One of the players that Uecker called was former Seattle Mariners outfielder Mike Cameron, who played for the Brewers from 2008-09. He helped lead the club to a Wild Card berth in 2008.
Cameron, who played with Seattle from 2000-03, shared a post on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) honoring the late announcer:
"We lost a great one today in “Mr Baseball” Ueck! My 2 years in Milwaukee was filled with laughter every late nite in “old heads corner” Cameron, Counsell, Kendall drinking miller high life talking stories and sharing stories. Never heard him chastise a player once. One of the biggest joys was making the playoffs in ‘08 since 1982 and getting to beer soak Ueck! Gonna miss his home run calls, the smiles seeing get out of the pool . I'm glad going back this past summer to be apart of Braun’s HOF induction chatted it up like old times even though he wasn’t feeling well! Salute to legend Ueck did all!!"
Uecker was one of the great announcers in the game and his impact was felt by fans and players alike.
