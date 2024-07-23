Seattle Mariners Manager "Tired of Watching" as M's Drop Brutal Game on Monday
After the latest Seattle Mariners loss, a 3-1 affair against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night, M's manager Scott Servais took his team to task in the postgame press conference.
Servais called the loss "brutal" and said he was "tired of watching" this type of baseball. You can see a portion of his comments below from Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times.
Frankly, it's easy to understand why Servais is so frustrated. The Mariners have seen 10.0 game division lead evaporate into a tie with the Houston Astros and the team has now lost six of its last seven games. Furthermore, they've been beaten by the woeful Angels four times in the last week and change. Servais said they "gave" the Angels the game on Monday night and he's right- as they walked four batters in the final two innings to produce the Angels three runs.
In addition to that, the offense continues to be among the worst in baseball, constantly forcing the pitching staff to go above and beyond usual requirements. The M's have scored 1 or less in three of the four games since the All-Star break - all losses - with two of those losses coming in the seventh inning or later.
Some fans were happy to see Servais speak with this kind of tone after the game. Usually positive and re-inforcing, this was a deviation that many felt was needed. Others simply noted the difference in his words and demeanor.
The Mariners will take on the Angels again on Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
