Seattle Mariners Franchise Star Avoids Serious Injury
SEATTLE — There was a lot to be concerned about on Sunday after Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez clutched at his ankle attempting a catch.
Rodriguez attempted to snag away a triple from the Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez and collided with the left field wall as a result.
Rodriguez stayed down on the field favoring his ankle for an extended period of time before eventually walking off the field with the trainers beside him.
Seattle manager Scott Servais said after Sunday's game that the initial x-rays for Rodriguez came back negative and that he would get further tests in the following days.
Servais provided a couple more updates on Rodriguez's injury during an interview before Monday's game against the Los Angeles Angels.
"Julio's doing OK," Servais said. "He's going through tests here early this afternoon. We'll know more on that. But early indications are — and we'll keep our fingers crossed — that we escaped what could have been a really bad injury and hopefully he's not out until August. It really is day-to-day until we get more from the MRI results. ...(MRIs) were early this afternoon. So we'll get the results back here in a little while."
The Mariners were tied with the Astros in the American League West standings with the win on Sunday. Rodriguez will be an integral part of the second half stretch. Seattle will need Rodriguez if they have any chance of walking away with the AL West crown.
Rodriguez is hitting .263 this season with 11 home runs and 37 RBIs. He's hitting .375 with four home runs and eight RBIs in July.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
RODRIGUEZ EXITS GAME: Seattle Mariners franchise star Julio Rodriguez exited Sunday's game against the Houston Astros after colliding with the wall in left-center field on a Yordan Alvarez triple in the top of the sixth. CLICK HERE
MARINERS MAKE MAJOR ROSTER DECISION: The Seattle Mariners placed first baseman Ty France on irrevocable outright waivers on Sunday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SWING FOR THE FENCES: Seattle Mariners' players Jorge Polanco and Luke Raley both homered and Andres Munoz earned his 16th save of the year in a 6-4 win against the Houston Astros on Sunday. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady