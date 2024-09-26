Seattle Mariners Minor League Affiliate Captures League Championship!
At the major-league level, things are tough right now for the Seattle Mariners. After wins by the detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night, the M's playoff odds are now below two percent.
However, on the minor league front? Things are much better for the Mariners.
The Mariners' Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers captured the Texas League champions with a 5-4 win over the Midland Rockhounds on Wednesday night.
It was a dramatic game that ended with a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth from Alberto Rodriguez. That hit scored Seattle's No. 2 prospect (according to MLB Pipeline) Cole Young.
It was the second RBI single of the game for Rodriguez. He finished the night 2-for-5.
Ben Williamson first got Arkansas on the board with a two-run single in the bottom of the third. Williamson, who finished the game 3-for-4 with three RBIs, had his second run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh to bolster the Travelers' lead to 4-1.
The RockHounds mounted a near-comeback in the top of the eighth inning. Midland scored one run off a throwing error by Williamson, hit an RBI single, and was walked with the bases loaded to tie the game at 4-4 going into the final inning.
Left-handed reliever Danny Wirchansky came in for Arkansas in the ninth inning and retired the side in order. He struck out one batter.
The Travelers became the second Mariners minor league club to win a championship this season.
Seattle's Low-A affiliate Modesto Nuts won the California League championship earlier in the month.
Most Mariners fans would probably have liked to see the major league club win a title. But if the minor league champions show anything, it's that the future is bright.
