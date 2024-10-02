Seattle Mariners' Minor League Star, Lefty Reliever Both Elect Free Agency
Seattle Mariners minor leaguers Jason Vosler and Kirby Snead have elected to become free agents rather than stick with the organization through the offseason.
It's fairly unsurprising that these players would like to land jobs with better opportunities to contribute at the major league level.
In Vosler's case, he's 31 years old and is coming off a fantastic season, mostly at Triple-A Tacoma. With the Rainiers, Vosler cracked out 31 homers and drove in 110 runs. He did all that in just 119 games, as he also spent some time in DFA limbo and got a 10-game call-up with the Mariners as well.
Vosler has already spent parts of four seasons in the big leagues with the San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds and Mariners. He's a lifetime .207 hitter in the majors with 10 home runs. He hit .179 for Seattle this season 28 at-bats.
As for Snead, he appeared in 11 games for Seattle this season, going 0-0 with a 4.35 ERA. He struck out seven batters in 10.1 innings. The 29-year-old Florida native has appeared in parts of four big league seasons as well, going 2-4 with a 5.09 ERA. He's thrown 74.1 major league innings with the Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland Athletics and Mariners.
Snead likely isn't a big loss for the M's, as relievers always seem to pop up. The loss of Vosler will be felt more, as the organization has struggled to develop hitting for years. Though he didn't contribute much in 2024, it's never easy to lose hitting depth.
