Seattle Mariners Catcher Mitch Garver Out of Tuesday's Game Against Baltimore Orioles with Wrist Soreness
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners catcher Mitch Garver will take batting practice and to see how his wrist feels before Game 1 of a series against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.
Garver will miss Tuesday's game after a suffering a wrist contusion from a pitch he took to his right wrist in Sunday's series finale against the Minnesota Twins.
X-rays for Garver came back negative for a broken wrist, a sigh of relief for a team working its way through several roster injuries.
Garver avoided a stint on the injured list and could potentially return this week, although manager Scott Servais offered no concrete deadline for the backstop's return.
"Mitch is a little sore," Servais said before the game. "He's going to try to swing the bat here in a little bit. We did activate (catcher Seby Zavala). He's back with us."
Zavala got two at-bats in June, and he went 0-for-2. This season, Zavala is batting .153 in 39 at-bats with two doubles, one home run and two RBIs.
Garver has been a consistent presence either at designated hitter or catcher for Seattle this season, although his stats haven't jumped off the page. In 71 games, he's hitting .171 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 31 RBIs in 230 at-bats.
Garver's absence will also add another shakeup to the lineup that already bumped center fielder Julio Rodriguez to the bottom of the order.
It's fairly common for Servais to play Garver and Cal Raleigh both in the lineup at catcher and designated hitter. With Garver out, outfielder Mitch Haniger moved over to the DH spot for Tuesday's game and Raleigh is catching.
The Mariners will see how the lineup changes shake out in a game at 6:40 p.m. PST on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park.
