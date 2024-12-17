Seattle Mariners Now Have Even More Competition For First Baseman Carlos Santana
We heard over the weekend that the Minnesota Twins were working to re-sign first baseman Carlos Santana, representing some competition for the Seattle Mariners this offseason. Well, now you can add the New York Yankees to the list of suitors for the veteran.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today:
While the New York Yankees are at a stalemate with the Chicago Cubs for OF/1B Cody Bellinger, they have turned their attention to the first-base market.
They are engaged in talks with 4 free-agent first basemen: Pete Alonso, Christian Walker, Carlos Santana and Paul Goldschmidt.
Santana represents the cheapest option of those four, and speculatively speaking, it seems like he'd be last on their list since they tend to shop in the expensive sections of free agency.
The 38-year-old Santana just finished his 15th year in the big leagues with the Cleveland franchise, the Royals, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Mariners, the Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers and Twins. He won a Gold Glove this season - the first of his career.
A switch-hitter with some power, he also hit .238 with 23 homers and 71 RBI. With the M's, he hit 15 homers in 79 games during the 2022 season. He helped lead them to the playoffs that season, breaking the drought after coming over from the Royals. He's known to be good friends with Julio Rodriguez and the M's desire to bring in someone who is a veteran clubhouse presence. They've been connected to both Santana and Justin Turner this offseason.
