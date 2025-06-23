Seattle Mariners Offense Makes History Not Seen in 25 Years in Series vs. Cubs
The Seattle Mariners put up 14 runs on Sunday afternoon to beat the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The 14-6 win gave the M's a series win over the National League Central leaders and moved Seattle to 39-37 overall.
They are five games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West and are tied for the third and final wild card spot, though it's still early in that regard.
Seattle's offense was the story in this series, as the M's took advantage of big winds and 90-degree temperatures to create some history not seen in the last quarter century.
Per Mariners PR:
The @Mariners offense against the Cubs scored 30 runs, hit 10 home runs & tallied 45 hits in a 3-game series for the second time in franchise history (other: April 14-16, 2000 at Toronto).
The M's hit five homers in Sunday's contest, with Dominic Canzone and Donovan Solano each hitting two, and Cal Raleigh hitting his league-leading 31st of the year. The M's also got multi-homer games from Raleigh and Mitch Garver on Friday. The 10th home run was another blast from Raleigh on Saturday as he homered in all three games.
The M's will continue their 10-game road trip on Monday afternoon when they take on the Minnesota Twins at 4:40 p.m. PT. Seattle will send right-hander Bryan Woo to the mound against tall right-hander Bailey Ober.
Woo has been excellent this season, going 6-4 with a 3.12 ERA. Ober is 4-4 with a 4.54 ERA.
