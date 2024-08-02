Seattle Mariners on Pace to Make Woeful Strikeout History in 2024
The Seattle Mariners set out with a goal heading into last offseason to improve the team's contact rate. In order to do that, the team didn't offer Teoscar Hernandez a qualifying offer and they traded away Eugenio Suarez to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
However, the changes made haven't worked and the Mariners are unfortunately on track to make baseball history in the wrong way.
Per @CodifyBaseball on social media:
Most team strikeouts per at-bat in AL/NL history
(not including short 2020 season):
2024 Mariners, 31.1%
2023 Twins, 30.1%
2021 Cubs, 30.1%
2019 Padres, 29.3%
2023 Mariners, 29.1%
2021 Marlins, 29.0%
2016 Brewers, 28.9%
2018 White Sox, 28.9%
2019 Mariners, 28.7%
Now, the strikeout is much more prevalent in today's baseball in general, so it's not surprising to see so many recent teams atop this list, but it is jarring to see this year's version of the Mariners be even worse than last year's version. The new acquisitions have failed to make a different in this regard as Mitch Garver has really struggled and Luke Raley has fanned quite a bit, as has Jorge Polanco. Furthermore, the regulars like JP Crawford, Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez have all struck out at greater rates than expected.
All that said, the Mariners still enter play on Friday at 57-53 and tied for first place in the American League West with the Houston Astros.
They will kick off a crucial nine-game homestand on Friday night when they take on the best-in-baseball Philadelphia Phillies at T-Mobile Park.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as Bryan Woo pitches against Tyler Phillips.
