Seattle Mariners on Pace to Make Woeful Strikeout History in 2024

Most team strikeouts per at-bat in AL/NL history

(not including short 2020 season):



2024 Mariners, 31.1%

2023 Twins, 30.1%

2021 Cubs, 30.1%

2019 Padres, 29.3%

2023 Mariners, 29.1%

2021 Marlins, 29.0%

2016 Brewers, 28.9%

2018 White Sox, 28.9%

2019 Mariners, 28.7%