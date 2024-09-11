Seattle Mariners on the Wrong Side of History-Making Home Run on Tuesday
The Seattle Mariners were on the wrong side of history on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park.
Manny Machado went 2-for-5 with a home run in the Mariners 7-3 loss to the San Diego Padres. The home run was Machado's 164th as a member of the Padres, which gave him the most in franchise history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Manny Machado now has 164 HR with the Padres, passing Nate Colbert for most in franchise history
only other active players who are a franchise's all-time HR leader:
Mike Trout, Angels
Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins
Machado is in his 13th season in the big leagues with the Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and Padres. It's his sixth year in San Diego.
The home run came off of Mariners ace George Kirby, who struggled through 5.0 innings. He surrendered five earned runs on seven hits. He walked one and struck out four. His record is now down to 11-11 and his ERA is up to 3.77.
Machado also got reliever Austin Voth for a two-run single later in the game.
The Mariners and Padres will be back in action on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as Bryan Woo gets the ball for Seattle against Michael King.
The M's were able to beat King earlier in the season in a matchup in San Diego.
Woo is 7-2 on the season with a 2.36 ERA. King is 12-8 with a 3.10.
The Mariners enter play at 73-72 on the season. They are 4.0 games back in the wild card and 4.5 games back in the American League West with 17 games to play.
