Seattle Mariners Outfielder Returns to The Lineup From Injury
The Seattle Mariners have 36 games left in the regular season and are five games behind the Houston Astros for the top spot in the American League West.
The time is now for the Mariners to make a successful push to the playoffs. And winning the AL West is their best bet.
Luckily for Seattle — it looks like they avoided another serious injury.
Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger returned to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Haniger missed Sunday and Monday's games after suffering a quad injury going for a catch against the outfield wall on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Seattle manager Scott Servais said Haniger was "day-to-day" with the injury after the game evidently felt good enough after his two days off to return to the lineup.
Haniger hasn't had the season that he or the Mariners would like — but he's still been responsible for a lot of crucial moments for the Mariners over the last month.
Haniger had two walk-offs for Seattle during its last homestead. It was Haniger's seventh and eighth walk-off for the Mariners — the most in team history.
Haniger is batting .211 this season with 11 home runs and 43 RBIs. He was having his best full month of the season statistically before he went down. He's hitting .256 (10-for-39) with two home runs and eight RBIs in August.
Seattle will need all hands on deck for the last month and a half of the season if they hope to make the postseason.
