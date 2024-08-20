Seattle Mariners First Baseman Justin Turner Reunites With Old Teammates
The Seattle Mariners are set to begin the final leg of their nine-game road trip with a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers starting at 7:10 p.m. PT on Monday.
The Mariners caught a little bit of a break with the pitching rotation. Gavin Stone and Walker Buehler taking the mound the first two games of the series. Considering that the team is still trailing the Houston Astros by four games in the American League West — pulling Stone and Buehler is the best-case scenario for Seattle.
With all those stakes in mind — one Mariner took a break during pregame to catch up with some familiar faces.
In a video shared by AM 570 LA Sports' Twitter account — Seattle first baseman Justin Turner took some time to catch up with some of his old Dodgers teammates.
Turner has been with six teams in his 16-year major league career. His longest stop was in Los Angeles. He played with the Dodgers from 2014-2022. Both of Turners All-Star selections came with Los Angeles. He was named to the Midsummer Classic in 2017 and 2021.
Turner made the playoffs every season he was with the Dodgers and earned a World Series win with them in 2020. Los Angeles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 to earn their first championship since 1988.
Turner spent some time in the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2020 season on the injured list. He played 42 games and batted .307 with four home runs and 23 RBIs.
Turner batted .296 with 156 home runs and 574 RBIs in his nine seasons with Los Angeles according to Statmuse.
