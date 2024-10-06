Seattle Mariners Owner Comments on Firing of Former Manager Scott Servais
As the MLB playoffs kick into high gear this weekend, the Seattle Mariners are sitting at home. It's the second consecutive year that Seattle has failed to make the postseason, missing it by 1.0 game after going 85-77 in the regular season.
With the M's now in offseason mode, there are several questions for the organization to answer. Namely, the M's have to figure out how they are going to upgrade the offense, likely on a modest offseason budget. They also need to figure out who is going to be the hitting coach, as Edgar Martinez is expected to only have a part-time role in 2025.
Team co-owner John Stanton answered some of those questions in a lengthy sit-down interview this week with MLB.com's Daniel Kramer. In addition, he also spoke about the firing of manager Scott Servais, who was let go in late August.
“I really like Scott, and that's present tense, not past tense,” Stanton said. “I think Scott is a terrific human being, and I think he did some great things for this franchise, and he will always be thought of as a very, very important part of Mariner history.”
Stanton also expressed regret that Servais learned of his firing before the organization could actually tell him. Stanton says he doesn't know who leaked the information, but that he trusts the people in the inner-circle of the decision making.
He also said that he trusts the judgment of Jerry Dipoto and believes that letting Servais go was the right decision.
Servais is the second-winningest manager in team history. He led the Mariners to the playoffs in 2022.
