Seattle Mariners Owner Gives Troubling Comments on Thoughts of Organization
After missing the playoffs by a game yet again, the Seattle Mariners are headed into a critical offseason. It's an offseason in which the M's need to find upgrades at multiple infield positions while solidifying their bullpen. They simply cannot be in a position to miss the playoffs by a game yet again and need to be willing to make uncomfortable decisions in order to get over the hump.
That's why these recent comments from team owner John Stanton were so troubling.
As reported in the Seattle Times:
“My objective for us is to have a sustainable product on the field, meaning a team that is consistently competing every year,” Stanton said in The Times interview. “We’ve grown payroll each of the last three years. Maybe not as much as you would like us to … but we all deal with constraints, right? But we are doing everything we can to put a competitive product on the field.
No one is necessarily asking the Mariners to spend $500 million on Juan Soto this offseason, but fans (and players) deserve to have an ownership group that is invested in true on-field success. While being competitive every year is certainly nice, most fans would a few lean years down the road if it guaranteed real and tangible playoff success now.
I know that if the Mariners did enough to go 98-64 and win the World Series, I would be OK with them going 72-90 somewhere down the road as they reset things. Those two extremes are better than the "just do enough to hope you get in" mindset of the last two years.
By the way, they haven't done enough in each of those two years.
