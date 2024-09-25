Seattle Mariners' Performance Against Bad Teams is Major Undoing of 2024 Season
If you want to have a solid baseball season, you need to do these two things: Win at home, and win the games you are supposed to win.
In 2024, the Seattle Mariners have done one of those things and not the other. And it's going to cost them a playoff berth.
With three home games to play in the 2024 season, the M's have gone 46-32, which is absolutely excellent. On the other hand, the M's have performed terribly against several of the bottom teams in the league.
Per "Mariners Playoff Hopeful" on social media:
Mariners:
1-5 vs the Tigers
5-8 vs the Angels
1-2 vs the Marlins
2-5 vs the Twins
1-2 vs the Pirates
2-4 vs the Blue Jays
1-2 vs the Nationals
3-3 vs the Rays
1-2 vs the Cubs
Knock a few of those losses off the block and you’re in last week or maybe even before.
The losses against the Tigers and Angels were absolutely crippling, as were back-to-back walk-off losses against the Oakland Athletics (fourth place in the American League West) in early September.
Over the offseason, there's going to be a lot of hand-wringing about Mariners ownership and the team's payroll, and there deserves to be, but the group's collective inability to take care of business of bad teams will ultimately be one of its biggest undoings.
The Mariners are finishing up a series against the Houston Astros on Wednesday afternoon before getting an off-day on Thursday.
They'll start the final series of the year with Oakland Athletics on Friday night.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the M's win in Houston on Monday night and why it was his favorite win of the year. He also discusses the playoff scenarios and has an in-depth talk with Todd Raleigh, the father of Cal Raleigh, about his son's season, career, upbringing and growth. CLICK HERE:
ATTENDANCE DROP: Fans are not filling T-Mobile Park as much as last season, why? CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: