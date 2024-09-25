Inside The Mariners

Seattle Mariners' Performance Against Bad Teams is Major Undoing of 2024 Season

The Seattle Mariners are likely to miss the playoffs in 2024 and when they do, they can point to failures against some of the league's worst teams.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) stands in the batter's box against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Minute Maid Park on Sept 25.
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) stands in the batter's box against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Minute Maid Park on Sept 25. / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
In this story:

If you want to have a solid baseball season, you need to do these two things: Win at home, and win the games you are supposed to win.

In 2024, the Seattle Mariners have done one of those things and not the other. And it's going to cost them a playoff berth.

With three home games to play in the 2024 season, the M's have gone 46-32, which is absolutely excellent. On the other hand, the M's have performed terribly against several of the bottom teams in the league.

Per "Mariners Playoff Hopeful" on social media:

Mariners:
1-5 vs the Tigers
5-8 vs the Angels
1-2 vs the Marlins
2-5 vs the Twins
1-2 vs the Pirates
2-4 vs the Blue Jays
1-2 vs the Nationals
3-3 vs the Rays
1-2 vs the Cubs

Knock a few of those losses off the block and you’re in last week or maybe even before.

The losses against the Tigers and Angels were absolutely crippling, as were back-to-back walk-off losses against the Oakland Athletics (fourth place in the American League West) in early September.

Over the offseason, there's going to be a lot of hand-wringing about Mariners ownership and the team's payroll, and there deserves to be, but the group's collective inability to take care of business of bad teams will ultimately be one of its biggest undoings.

The Mariners are finishing up a series against the Houston Astros on Wednesday afternoon before getting an off-day on Thursday.

They'll start the final series of the year with Oakland Athletics on Friday night.

RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:

NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the M's win in Houston on Monday night and why it was his favorite win of the year. He also discusses the playoff scenarios and has an in-depth talk with Todd Raleigh, the father of Cal Raleigh, about his son's season, career, upbringing and growth. CLICK HERE:

ATTENDANCE DROP: Fans are not filling T-Mobile Park as much as last season, why? CLICK HERE:

Follow Inside the Mariners on social media

Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE:

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Home/News