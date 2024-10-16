Seattle Mariners Pitcher Reacts to Cal Raleigh Gold Glove Nomination on Instagram
On Tuesday, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh was named a finalist for the American League Gold Glove Award.
Raleigh put together an insane year across the board, as he hit 34 homers and drove in 100 runs at the plate while also stewarding the best starting staff in the majors.
The following came from the Mariners after his nomination was made final:
Raleigh, a first-time finalist, led MLB catchers in catcher caught stealing (26) and innings caught (1122.0) in 2024, while also leading American League catchers in framing runs (13) and tying for AL lead in defensive runs saved (16). Raleigh also led the Mariners pitching staff to a 3.30 ERA while he was behind the plate, best catcher ERA in the Majors.
This is the second-consecutive season that Raleigh has led the Majors in catcher caught stealing (26), having also led the league with 24 catcher caught stealing in 2023. Cal is only the third catcher to lead the Majors in CCS in consecutive seasons (since it was tracked in 1974), joining Jim Sundberg in 1975-76 (Sundberg tied for the ML lead in '75) and Hall of Famer Gary Carter in 1982-83.
Raleigh also led all Mariners players in games played (153), becoming the first primary catcher in franchise history to lead his team in games played.
The fourth-year catcher out of Florida State has become the heartbeat of the Mariners roster - and the players around him certainly recognize his importance.
Take starting pitcher Bryce Miller, who wished him congratulations on Instagram after the fact.
Miller went 12-8 this season with a 2.94 ERA, certainly benefiting from Raleigh's leadership and expertise behind the plate. He struck out 171 batters in 180.1 innings this year and looks like a great building block for the M's future.
The Mariners went 85-77 this season.
