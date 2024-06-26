Mariners' Pitcher Takes Vicious Shot at College Coach on Social Media
Seattle Mariners' right-hander Bryce Miller took to social media on Tuesday to express his displeasure that baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle is leaving his alma mater of Texas A&M for the rival University of Texas Longhorns.
Now, before we get to Miller's comments, you need a little background info. The Aggies lost the College World Series final on Monday night to the University of Tennessee. That night, Schlossnagle made it known he didn't want to talk about anything in his future - and he made it clear that he was committed to Texas A&M.
Barstool Sports had the video on social media:
Schlossnagle spent 18 years at TCU and three years at A&M (2022-2024), which meant he never crossed paths with Miller, who was drafted by the Mariners in 2021. Here was Miller's comment on social media:
Those players fought their ass off for that team and for Texas A&M.
To do what they did while overcoming injuries and a HC who was already halfway out the door is incredible.
And then to lie on national media and have your players find out online that your leaving? Embarrassing.
Agree or disagree, you have to respect Miller's honesty and voice. You also have to respect his commitment and dedication to his alma mater and to his friends that still play at Texas A&M.
The comments made by Schlossnagle on Monday night, coupled with him leaving, ultimately don't make him look very good, but he is entitled to take a new job if he feels there's a better opportunity out there.
And because of the newfound transfer portal, players are also allowed to up and leave programs. Loyalty, which Miller seems to be wanting, isn't really a thing in college sports anymore.
As for Miller and the Mariners, they'll take on the Rays on Wednesday morning at 9:10 a.m. PT.
