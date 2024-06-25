Seattle Mariners Place Bryan Woo on Injured List with Hamstring Issue
After exiting his start on Monday with a hamstring injury, Seattle Mariners' pitcher Bryan Woo has been placed on the injured list.
The latest update comes from Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710:
Woo heading to the IL with what he called a low grade hamstring strain. Happened on the one pitch, nothing before. No word on timeline, Colin Snider is up from Tacoma.
It's a tough loss for the Mariners, as Woo has shown to be one of the top young arms in the American League. He's 3-1 this season with a 1.55 ERA, but his action has been limited as he's been slowed by a consistent stream of injuries. He started the year on the injured list with a elbow inflammation and also missed a recent start with arm discomfort. Now this, which comes on the heels of him also going on the IL in 2023 and missing time.
Given the injury history, Woo was likely to be on an innings limit for the rest of the year, so perhaps the M's will take this time to limit him now. Perhaps they will keep him on ice until the All-Star break, but that remains to be seen.
In the meantime, it seems likely that the Mariners will re-call pitcher Emerson Hancock from Tacoma. He has started eight games for the Mariners this season, going 3-3 with a 4.79 ERA.
The M's enter play on Tuesday at 45-36 and in first place in the American League West. They lead the Houston Astros by 5.5 games.
