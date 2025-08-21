Seattle Mariners Hurler Shares Disturbing Messages Received on Social Media
The Seattle Mariners wrapped up a rough road trip with a 2-7 record and three consecutive series losses. The last of those series defeats was a sweep at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mariners lost Game 3 of the series 11-2 on Wednesday.
Seattle had to go deep into the bullpen throughout the series. Game 1 starter Logan Gilbert went two innings, Game 2 starter Bryce Milller went through five innings and the M's' starter for Game 3, Luis Castillo, threw just four innings.
Left-handed reliever Tayler Saucedo entered the series finale in the bottom of the seventh. In just his second appearance back in the majors since being recalled from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on Aug.15, he walked one batter, hit another and allowed five earned runs on four hits in 0.1 innings pitched.
After the game, Saucedo shared that he was victim of a message that wished him and his partner death. He shared the message on his social media channel: (@tsauce7).
Here's an excerpt from Saucedo's response:
"I understand wanting me gone after today and this year as a whole. Nobody is more disappointed with how this year has gone for me than myself. Trust me i want to win just as much as all of you whether (I'm) here or not. ... It’s insane how comfortable people are sending this stuff to not only me but my partner. Tell me I suck all you want that’s fine but at some point we gotta get a grip."
Saucedo's full response, and the screenshot can be found here (WARNING: There is explicit language in the original message, and the response:
Saucedo received a swell of support in the responses to his post, including from Mariners legend Mike Cameron:
"Sauce do me a favor and turn off your responses and focus on baseball .. you already know how people being fanatics will be .. report they butts to MLB and keep it moving brother! I commend you guys for being able to play in this social media era.. cause I would keep a pack of wolves wit me"
A lifelong Mariners fan, Saucedo has spent part of three seasons in Seattle, going 5-2 in that time. He's thrown 93.2 innings in a Mariners uniform.
Seattle is now 68-60 after its latest loss.
