Seattle Mariners Outfielder Still Dealing with Worrisome Injury
The Seattle Mariners entered Wednesday looking to find some good on what has been a rough road trip.
The Mariners were 2-6 through eight games of the nine-game road trip and had lost all three series against the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.
One of Seattle's every day starting players is also having his own rough series.
Outfielder Dominic Canzone was hit by a pitch on his left wrist during Game 1 against the Phillies on Monday. Canzone stayed in the game to take his base, but was eventually subbed out by Luke Raley.
Canzone underwent X-rays before the game ended, which came back negative for a left wrist fracture.
Canzone was still listed as day-to-day after the X-rays. And, despite not having a fracture, he's still nursing his left wrist.
According to a post on "X" from Seattle Times reporter Adam Jude, Canzone was still day-to-day as of the Mariners' series finale against the Phillies on Wednesday, and he's been experiencing swelling in his arm.
Canzone wasn't in the lineup for the final two games of the series.
Canzone has been an anchor for the bottom third of Seattle's lineup since he was recalled from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on June 9. He's scored 19 runs in 59 games and has hit nine doubles and seven home runs with 20 RBIs. He's slashed .289/.348/.456 with an .804 OPS.
The Mariners already have several hard roster moves to consider in the coming days. With Victor Robles' 10-game suspension looming, Seattle could already be playing one man down for an extended period of time and if Canzone isn't available, the team could be working with a short bench during its postseason push.
