Cal Raleigh Already Has One of Most Valuable Seasons in Seattle Mariners History
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is on pace to have one of the greatest offensive seasons by a catcher in MLB history.
In addition to making his first career All-Star Game this season and becoming the first catcher in MLB history to win the Home Run Derby, Raleigh has already put together one of the most valuable seasons in Mariners history.
Entering Wednesday, Raleigh had scored 83 runs in 124 games and had hit 19 doubles and 47 home runs with 102 RBIs. He had a slash line of .249/.357/.592 with a .949 OPS. He entered the series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies needing one more to tie and two to pass Salvador Perez for the most homers in a single season by a catcher in MLB history.
Raleigh also entered Wednesday with a 7.1 fWAR (FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement) this season. That mark trails only New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in the majors this season, and is tied for ninth all-time in Seattle history.
Raleigh is tied with 2025 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ichiro Suzuki, who had a 7.1 fWAR in 2004. That season, Suzuki set MLB's single-season record with 262 hits, passing the record of 257 set by George Sisler with the St. Louis Browns in 1920.
Ken Griffey Jr. currently has the record for the highest fWAR in a single season in Mariners history. Griffey had a 9.7 fWAR in 1996. He scored 125 runs in 140 games that season and hit 26 doubles, two triples and 49 home runs with 140 RBIs. He slashed .303/.392/.628 with a 1.020 OPS.
Raleigh is already among some of the best names in Seattle history and has broken several records held by Hall of Fame catchers this season. Similarly to how Suzuki set an MLB record in 2004, Raleigh could join him in history.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS PROSPECT MICHAEL ARROYO LEADS MINOR LEAGUES IN PAINFUL CATEGORY: Actually, several of the Mariners' minor leaguers are among the MiLB leaders in hit by pitches. CLICK HERE
MARINERS DROP THIRD-STRAIGHT SERIES IN 6-4 LOSS TO PHILLIES: The Mariners were unable to find an advantage in Bryce Miller's return against the Phillies on Tuesday. CLICK HERE
PHILLIES MAKE MOVE THAT COULD SPELL TROUBLE FOR MARINERS: The Mariners might have to face one of the best relievers in baseball in the final two games of the series. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.