Mariners Players Send Well-Wishes to Washington Team at Little League World Series
Seattle Mariners players Victor Robles, Randy Arozarena and Andres Munoz sent out some well-wishes on Friday to the South Hill Little League team, which will open up play at the Little League World Series on Friday afternoon.
The team from Puyallup, Washington is representing the Northwest region and will play on Friday at 4:00 p.m. PT against the team from Lake Mary, Florida. They are representing the Southeast Region.
The Little League World Series is one of the great events every year on the baseball calendar, with 20 of the best teams from around the world all joining in Williamsport, Penn. for the event, which lasts more than one week.
The Northwest region typically has a strong team, although the matchup against the Southeast Region is certainly a tough one, as that region also usually shows very well in Williamsport.
Regardless of what happens in the tournament, it's undoubtedly a cool moment for the Little Leaguers to get messages like this from their big-league heroes. Furthermore, the players will get to meet some of their heroes on Sunday when the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers roll into town for the "Little League Classic," as part of ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball" coverage.
The Mariners will be back on field on Friday afternoon with first pitch coming at 3:40 p.m. PT. They'll take on the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have lost 10 straight games.
It will be a dynamic pitching matchup though as Logan Gilbert (SEA) battles against NL Rookie of the Year favorite Paul Skenes.
