Mariners General Manager says infield prospect is ‘showing us that he’s ready’

For Seattle Mariners prospect Cole Young, 2026 is all about redemption. Not in the biblical sense, but more like a blessing in the baseball world. After one failed audition at the big league level, the 22-year-old infielder wants to show everyone that he's not just a product of hype.

Young started out the 2025 season as the M's starting second baseman, but faltered on the field. He hit .211 with four home runs, 41 RBI, and one stolen base. He lost his job at the keystone and ended on a sour note. But he has bounced back nicely this Spring, showing up at the Mariners' camp much more fit than before.

After an up-and-down first season in Seattle, can Cole Young take a leap in 2026?@AKidFromKent breaks down why a breakout season from the #Mariners 2B significantly raises the ceiling of a team with championship aspirations. pic.twitter.com/uZRKXRVSSO — Seattle Sports (@SeattleSports) February 27, 2026

“I think he really changed his body this offseason. I’m really proud of what he did in the offseason,” Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said during a conversation on Friday with Seattle Sports’ Brock & Salk on Friday. “He’s moving better, he’s throwing better, and I think you’ll see him be able to maintain consistent bat speed, [a] consistent approach, and get to some pitches that he maybe didn’t get to at the end of last season when he was tired and kind of the league had exposed a small hole from him,”

Young is facing tough competition

Feb 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners infielder Cole Young against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One issue that Young will be running into is the legitimate logjam of talent he's competing against. Colt Emerson has been playing so well that he's almost a lock to make the team. That leaves Young to duel with the likes of Ryan Bliss, Leo Rivas, and Miles Mastrobuoni at second. Still, Hollander remains intrigued by the infielder, and he believes that Cole Young is finally ready to compete in The Show.

“I think he’s showing us that he’s ready to play in the big leagues and ready to just take the job and run with it,” Hollander said of Young. “Really excited. What he needed to do, he did, which is the work in the offseason. He checked that box for sure.”