Seattle Mariners Prospects Continue to Impress in Arizona Fall League
The Arizona Fall League is going almost as well as it possibly can for the Seattle Mariners.
Aside from an injury to Cole Young that pulled him out of action, all of the Mariners' minor league representatives have been dominating as members of the Peoria Javelinas.
A lot of the attention has (rightfully) been paid to Colt Emerson and Jared Sundstrom. Emerson hit four doubles in his AFL debut and Sundstrom's first hit in the AFL went over 440 feet.
But the pitchers have also been doing well in their looks in Arizona.
Jordan Jackson, Travis Kuhn, Jimmy Joyce and Jimmy Kingsbury have been among the Seattle prospective hurlers in the AFL.
Kuhn pitched the eighth inning for Peoria in an 8-7 loss against the Mesa Solar Sox on Wednesday. He threw 10 pitches and had nine strikes. He struck out the side in order and was one pitch away from an immaculate inning.
Emerson and Sundstrom also continued their hot streaks on Thursday in an 11-6 loss against the Scottsdale Scorpions on Thursday.
Emerson went 1-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base. Emerson has seven doubles in as many games played. Sundstrom went 1-for-2 with a run and walked twice. He reached base thrice on Thursday.
The last year has been an amazing year for Seattle's farm system.
The organization has eight prospects in Baseball America's top 100 list, Emerson being one of them.. That's more than any team in baseball.
And based off the AFL, 2025 will be another good year for the Mariners' potential future major leaguers.
