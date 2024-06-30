Seattle Mariners Provide Injury Updates on Two Key Players After Sunday Loss
The Seattle Mariners lost 5-3 to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. The loss marked the first time since mid-April that the M's have lost back-to-back games at home.
In addition to the loss, the M's also suffered injuries to catcher/DH Mitch Garver and OF/1B Luke Raley.
Garver was hit by a pitch in the second inning, causing him to leave the game. Since he had been playing catcher, this brought about the odd situation of Cal Raleigh having to move to catcher from Dh and the M's being forced to use the pitchers spot in the lineup.
Raley fouled a ball off his foot in the ninth inning.
After the game, manager Scott Servais provided an update on both players. Per Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710:
Servais said xrays on Garver's wrist were negative, they will see how it is after the off day. No word on Raley but he was walking gingerly in the clubhouse. Got hit on the top of the left foot.
It's certainly good to see that Garver didn't fracture anything. Though he's hitting under .200, he represents one of the few power threats in the M's lineup at this point. Raley went 3-for-5 in the loss on Sunday and has put together solid at-bats despite the rest of the team's struggles.
The Mariners are now 47-39 after the loss. They will be off on Monday before welcoming the red-hot Baltimore Orioles to town on Tuesday night.
