Seattle Mariners Provide Key Injury Update on New Third Baseman Jorge Polanco
The Seattle Mariners provided a disappointing update on starting pitcher George Kirby on Friday, as Kirby will start the year on the injured list because of right shoulder inflammation.
It's a big blow for the team's starting rotation, which had four pitchers make 30 starts or more last season. Kirby, who was an All-Star in 2023, is one of the top arms in the American League and is a leader of the M's staff.
Though the news on Kirby was disappointing, the news was better on third baseman Jorge Polanco and on reliever Matt Brash. Speaking to the media, general manager Justin Hollander said that Brash is still on track for a late-April return from Tommy John surgery.
He also said that Polanco is just "days away" from playing third base in a game. He's coming off of left patellar tendon surgery and has only appeared in two games at designated hitter this spring. Hollander said that there are no concerns about Polanco not being ready for Opening Day at this time.
Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times provided video of Hollander's updates on all three players, plus Jackson Kowar and Trevor Gott, who are also coming back from injury.
Polanco struggled last season after being acquired in an offseason trade from the Minnesota Twins, battling a knee injury which required surgery in the offseason. He hit just .213 with 16 homers and 45 RBI, a far cry from his 33-homer, 98-RBI season in 2021 with the Twins. The Mariners declined his team option at the outset of the offseason but brought him back on a new deal.
The hope is that, with a surgically-repaired knee, he can be much better in 2025. The Mariners are counting on it after missing the playoffs by one game last season.
