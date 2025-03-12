Seattle Mariners Reliever Matt Brash Moving Forward with Another Huge Step in Recovery
PEORIA, Ariz. — One of the Seattle Mariners best pitchers is taking a massive step forward in his recovery on Wednesday.
Mariners reliever Matt Brash missed all of 2024 due to recovering from Tommy John surgery, but has been ahead of schedule in his return timeline.
Brash will throw his first live bullpen of spring training around 11:45 a.m. PT on Wednesday at Seattle's spring training home. That's the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz.
"When you come back from a long injury like that, every step of the way is huge for a guy," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a news conference Wednesday. "This is just another step in that direction. First it's the bullpen and now it's getting an actual hitter in the box. For him, it's just another step toward getting healthy and getting 100%. I'm excited for him to be at this stage. He's put in a lot of work and it's exciting to see him at this point. Because he deserves getting here because he's worked hard at it."
Wilson said in the news conference that finding "game stuff" is the next step for Brash after his live BP, based on his comfort level. But he wasn't sure of a specific date.
Seattle president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in a preseason news conference held via Zoom that, barring setbacks, Brash should be able to return in late April or early May. General manager Justin Hollander reiterated late April with reporters last week.
Brash led the Mariners in appearances with 78 in 2023. He had a 3.06 ERA and struck out 107 batters in 70.2 innings pitched.
Brash has been complimented by the front office, teammates and coaches during his recovery. And his impact on the clubhouse has been well-praised by all those aforementioned parties.
"Losing a guy to an injury is always hard," Wilson said. "And Matty has fought his way back. It means a lot to the bullpen down there, as he's a big part of it. And getting him back helps them. But him being back helps them, as well. We talk a lot about our pitching staff from a starting standpoint. The bullpen always has that familial feel to it. And having that member of the family back feels real good to everybody. And I know they're always excited to see how Matty's progress is going. So today is another big day for even the rest of the bullpen, as well."
