Seattle Mariners Reportedly Hoping to Get Contract Done with Carlos Santana "In Next Week"
According to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, the Seattle Mariners are hoping to "get something done" with veteran first baseman Carlos Santana in the next week.
He made the comments on the "Daily Puck Drop," a podcast which he frequently appears on.
The M's desire to potentially bring back Santana is nothing new as they've been connected to both Santana and Justin Turner all offseason. It's unknown if the Mariners have chosen Santana over Turner or if they got a vibe that Turner wanted to go elsewhere, but it does appear that Santana will be the guy moving forward.
Santana was an integral part of the M's making the playoffs in 2022 after an in-season trade from Kansas City. He is known to be good friends with Julio Rodriguez as well. Divish said that getting a veteran presence for the clubhouse is a priority for the M's this offseason, something we've heard multiple times as well.
He just won a Gold Glove at first base with the Minnesota Twins, is a switch-hitter and provides more power than Turner at this point of their careers. He can split time at first base with Luke Raley.
The 38-year-old Santana just finished his 15th year in the big leagues with the Cleveland franchise, the Royals, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Mariners, the Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers and Twins.
He hit .238 with 23 homers and 71 RBI this past season. With the M's, he hit 15 homers in 79 games.
