Would Eugenio Suarez REALLY shun Seattle for Pittsburgh?

In recent weeks, there have been multiple reports and several stories linking Mariners free agent Eugenio Suárez to the Pittsburgh Pirates, with several sources suggesting he could be playing in the Steel City in 2026. That includes MLB analyst for Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer, who wrote in mid-December that Pittsburgh could (and should) be his new home.

"No team trulyneeds Suárez quite like the Pirates," Rymer explained. "He's one of the top home run hitters in recent history, and they hit 31 fewer home runs than any other team this season... The sheer power hostility of PNC Park is a complicating factor here, so the Pirates would have to make Suárez an offer worth his while."

MORE: Seattle's 'small moves' should pay big dividends in 2026

SportsGrid's Paul Connor has also predicted Suárez would head east and make the jump to the Pirates. He labelled it the 'best destination' for the 34-year-old.

As far as the probability of Suarez joining a team that has been an annual also-ran and hasn't been to the postseason is unlikely. And many people aren't really sure why Pittsburgh became a bidder on major free agents. However, it seems like they've shown a lot of 'flash money', as they look to add to their offensive output. They already have one of the game's two top pitchers to build around in Paul Skenes, so a power hitter like Suarez would be a perfect fit.

Mariners still in pursuit of Suarez

Oct 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) reacts after their win against the Toronto Blue Jays in game five of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Mariners could make a break-away play for Suarez

"Geno brings a ton not just on the field, but off the field, his steady presence, great makeup," Seattle general managerJustin Hollander has stated. "What he brings to a clubhouse every day, it's really hard to replicate. So we've maintained contact with Geno's reps all winter long."

Suarez hit a lowly .228 in 2025, hitting 49 home runs (5th in MLB), drove in a career-high 118 RBI, splitting his season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle. On October 17, he hit two home runs, including a grand slam, in the bottom of the 8th inning of a tied game 5 of the ALCS to help the Mariners bring the series to 3–2. They ultimately lost the series in seven games.

More Seattle Mariners News & Opinions