Seattle Mariners Reportedly Making Big Switch Before Thursday Series Finale with Nationals
After an embarrassing 9-0 loss against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night, the Seattle Mariners are reportedly making a big switch before Thursday's series finale at T-Mobile Park.
No, they aren't calling up Harry Ford or Cole Young, so keep dreaming. Instead, they are switching up the uniforms.
The M's announced on social media that they will be wearing the popular "City Connect" uniforms, which are typically reserved for Friday night home games. The Mariners are also home on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, so it's likely they'll wear the uniform set two nights in a row.
The Mariners are just 1-3 in the threads this season, but they are pulling out all the stops regardless.
Seattle's loss on Wednesday was as disheartening a loss as we've seen all season, as George Kirby was rattled for six earned runs in five innings and the M's offense mustered just five total hits, despite Trevor Williams not having a quality start all season entering play.
First pitch on Thursday is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as the Nationals send left-hander MacKenzie Gore to the mound against right-hander Emerson Hancock. Gore, who is one of the top lefties in baseball, is just 2-5 with a 3.47 ERA, but he has 93 strikeouts already. A probable All-Star, he was acquired in the 2022 trade that sent Juan Soto to San Diego.
As for Hancock, he's been solid his last few times out and he now sits at 2-2 with a 5.95 ERA. He has seen a velocity jump recently, and is now throwing consistently between 95-97 mph.
The Mariners are 30-24 and lead the American League West by 0.5 games.
